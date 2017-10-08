Christopher & Banks Corporation (CBK) vs. Ann (ANN) Head to Head Analysis

Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE: CBK) and Ann (NYSE:ANN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.9% of Christopher & Banks Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Christopher & Banks Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Christopher & Banks Corporation and Ann’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Christopher & Banks Corporation $366.82 million 0.15 -$10.09 million ($0.68) -2.12 Ann N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ann has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Christopher & Banks Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Christopher & Banks Corporation and Ann, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Christopher & Banks Corporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Ann 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ann has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.38%. Given Ann’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ann is more favorable than Christopher & Banks Corporation.

Profitability

This table compares Christopher & Banks Corporation and Ann’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Christopher & Banks Corporation -6.90% -34.64% -18.21% Ann 2.27% 10.25% 5.10%

Summary

Ann beats Christopher & Banks Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Christopher & Banks Corporation

Christopher & Banks Corporation is a national specialty retailer featuring private-brand women’s apparel and accessories. The Company offers its customers an assortment of clothing for everyday needs. Its merchandise assortments include designs of women’s apparel, generally consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite and women sizes. The Company also offers a selection of jewelry and accessories, including footwear. The Company operates in the Retail Operations segment, which includes the operation of its retail stores, outlet stores, online and mobile. The Retail Operations segment includes activities generated by the Company’s retail store locations (Missy Petite Women (MPW), Outlet stores, Christopher & Banks (CB), and C.J. Banks (CJ)), as well as the e-commerce business. Its merchandise is developed for women of all sizes, age 40 and older.

About Ann

ANN INC., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of women’s apparel, shoes and accessories sold primarily under the Ann Taylor and LOFT brands. The Company operates in four segments: Ann Taylor, LOFT, Ann Taylor Factory and LOFT Outlet. The Company operates approximately 1,030 retail stores in 47 states of the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada, comprising 245 Ann Taylor stores, 537 LOFT stores, 116 Ann Taylor Factory stores, 127 LOFT Outlet stores and five Lou & Grey stores. In addition, the Company’s clients shop online in over 100 countries across the world at www.anntaylor.com and www.LOFT.com, and at three LOFT franchise locations in Mexico. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, AnnTaylor Distribution Services, Inc., owns its 256,000 square foot distribution center located in Louisville, Kentucky. The distribution center is located on approximately 29 acres.

