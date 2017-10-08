Chou Associates Management Inc. Maintains Position in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (SHOS)

Chou Associates Management Inc. maintained its position in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322,209 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores makes up approximately 1.1% of Chou Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chou Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 5.82% of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) remained flat at $2.50 during midday trading on Friday. 25,834 shares of the company were exchanged. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company’s market capitalization is $56.76 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $489.99 million for the quarter. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 9.92%.

About Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc is a national retailer primarily focused on selling home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, and hardware. In addition to merchandise, the Company provides its customers with access to a suite of related services, including home delivery, installation, and extended-service plans.

