Chartist Inc. CA Decreases Holdings in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Chartist Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises 0.1% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/chartist-inc-ca-decreases-holdings-in-discover-financial-services-dfs.html.

In related news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,529,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,417,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $74,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,970.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,002 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,424. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. BidaskClub raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $69.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE DFS) traded down 0.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,417 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.86. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $74.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 20.91%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post $5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.23 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.