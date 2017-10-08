CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CF. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of CF Industries Holdings in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of CF Industries Holdings in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on CF Industries Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CF Industries Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

Get CF Industries Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) opened at 34.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. The company’s market cap is $7.98 billion. CF Industries Holdings has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $37.17.

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. CF Industries Holdings had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings will post ($0.69) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/cf-industries-holdings-inc-cf-rating-reiterated-by-bmo-capital-markets.html.

In other CF Industries Holdings news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $201,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,349.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 3,912.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,034,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,999,000 after buying an additional 19,534,765 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 12,161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,050,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after buying an additional 1,042,220 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 659,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,115,000.

CF Industries Holdings Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizer, and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to the Company’s industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium or NPKs).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.