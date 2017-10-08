Cesca Therapeutics (KOOL) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cesca Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.9743632062648 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cesca Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ KOOL) opened at 4.53 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $45.06 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. Cesca Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.44.

Cesca Therapeutics Company Profile

Cesca Therapeutics Inc is clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company develops and markets integrated cellular therapies and delivery systems. The Company is engaged in developing and manufacturing of automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

