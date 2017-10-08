CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $1,276,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,974,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 228.1% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 6,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,180.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $995.83 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,034.31.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 2,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.77, for a total value of $1,899,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,586. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 629 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $932.28, for a total value of $586,404.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,390.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,694 shares of company stock valued at $39,941,804. Corporate insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded up 0.92% during trading on Friday, reaching $978.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,882 shares. The stock has a market cap of $678.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $727.54 and a 12-month high of $988.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $932.79 and its 200-day moving average is $918.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

