Media stories about Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Celsion Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.1860491040504 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Celsion Corporation alerts:

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) opened at 3.35 on Friday. Celsion Corporation has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The stock’s market cap is $27.98 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLSN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celsion Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsion Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsion Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

WARNING: “Celsion Corporation (CLSN) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.17” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/celsion-corporation-clsn-given-news-sentiment-score-of-0-17.html.

About Celsion Corporation

Celsion Corporation is an oncology drug development company. The Company’s product candidate is ThermoDox, a heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of primary liver cancer (the OPTIMA Study) and a Phase II clinical trial for treatment of recurrent chest wall breast cancer (the DIGNITY Study).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.