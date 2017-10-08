Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks, Inc.

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s target price indicates a potential downside of 30.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $47.00 target price on Cellectis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Nomura reduced their target price on Cellectis from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Cellectis (NASDAQ CLLS) opened at 28.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.03 billion. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $30.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 27.6% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 203,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 27.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 79.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA is a France-based company active in the field of genome engineering and genomic surgery. The Company specializes in the research, development and commercialization of rational genome engineering technologies. It has developed an expertise in combining meganucleases with engineered targeting Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) matrices into Meganuclease Recombination Systems (MRS), used for gene excision, correction or replacement.

