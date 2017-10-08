Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several analysts have commented on CLDX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Celldex Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ CLDX) traded up 0.32% on Friday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,068 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $405.56 million. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 1,318.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 175.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post ($1.04) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,774,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after buying an additional 708,095 shares in the last quarter. Meditor Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 5,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after buying an additional 1,654,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,525,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after buying an additional 202,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,020,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 219,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,707,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 508,217 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug Rintega (also referred to as rindopepimut and CDX-110) is a therapeutic vaccine, which is meant for the treatment of glioblastoma patients.

