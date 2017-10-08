Celgene Corporation (CELG) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $173.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CELG has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $148.00) on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $160.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Celgene Corporation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Celgene Corporation (CELG) traded down 0.57% during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.21. 5,915,561 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.31 and a 200 day moving average of $129.53. Celgene Corporation has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $147.17. Celgene Corporation also saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 12,607 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 260% compared to the average daily volume of 3,499 put options.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Celgene Corporation had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Celgene Corporation will post $7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $248,498.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,768.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 18,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.52, for a total transaction of $2,415,403.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,259. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene Corporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene Corporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,878,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Celgene Corporation by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 70,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celgene Corporation by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Celgene Corporation by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

