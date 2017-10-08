Caxton Associates LP Invests $6.71 Million in Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,714,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.24% of Dycom Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 71.4% during the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 96.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.0% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dycom Industries Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBR & Co increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/caxton-associates-lp-invests-6-71-million-in-dycom-industries-inc-dy.html.

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) traded down 0.53% during trading on Friday, reaching $84.45. 392,968 shares of the company traded hands. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.33 and a 12-month high of $110.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $780.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post $4.32 EPS for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States and in Canada. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides program management, engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services for telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.