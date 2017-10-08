Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 65,000 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 477,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 69,988 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,949.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 448,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, EVP Jose E. Cil sold 132,911 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $8,475,734.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,136,218.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.32 per share, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) traded up 1.77% during trading on Friday, hitting $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 878,637 shares. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post $1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Restaurant Brands International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS AG raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. CIBC raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc is a quick service restaurant (QSR) company. The Company had over 20,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and the United States territories, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through two segments: Tim Hortons (TH) and Burger King (BK). Tim Hortons restaurants are quick service restaurants with a menu that includes blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps and soups, among others.

