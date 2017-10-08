Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) Holdings Lessened by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 167.4% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 75.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) opened at 126.93 on Friday. Caterpillar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.33 and a 12 month high of $127.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 709.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. Caterpillar had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar, Inc. will post $5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Vetr lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.53 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.03.

In other news, Director William A. Osborn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total value of $568,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley M. Halverson sold 182,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $20,826,898.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,471 shares of company stock worth $22,979,332 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

