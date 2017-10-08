Carret Asset Management LLC Has $366,000 Stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN)

Carret Asset Management LLC maintained its position in shares of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner Corporation were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cerner Corporation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cerner Corporation by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in Cerner Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Cerner Corporation by 23,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Cerner Corporation by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ CERN) traded down 0.06% during trading on Friday, hitting $71.52. 1,009,926 shares of the stock traded hands. Cerner Corporation has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average is $64.92.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Cerner Corporation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Corporation will post $2.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Randy D. Sims sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $4,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,346.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 99,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $7,007,661.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,583 shares of company stock valued at $24,758,191. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation Profile

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

