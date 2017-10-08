Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Broadcom Limited (AVGO)

Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Limited in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom Limited in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Broadcom Limited by 45.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom Limited in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Catamount Wealth Management acquired a new position in Broadcom Limited in the second quarter worth about $140,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom Limited alerts:

Shares of Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ AVGO) traded up 0.85% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.74. 1,748,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of 187.16 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Limited has a 52-week low of $160.62 and a 52-week high of $259.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.93 and a 200 day moving average of $238.37.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.07. Broadcom Limited had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Limited will post $15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Broadcom Limited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

WARNING: “Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Broadcom Limited (AVGO)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/carret-asset-management-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-broadcom-limited-avgo.html.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $7,320,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $442,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,788 shares of company stock valued at $15,098,237. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom Limited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.80.

About Broadcom Limited

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.