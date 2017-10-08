CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Insider Buying Activity

CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) saw strong trading volume on Friday following insider buying activity. 669,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 822,162 shares.The stock last traded at $5.57 and had previously closed at $5.82.

Specifically, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,568.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 76,516 shares of company stock valued at $228,586. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CDNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of CareDx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of CareDx from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The firm’s market cap is $126.68 million.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 85.68% and a negative net margin of 61.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc. will post ($0.82) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 733,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 206,815 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,084,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 57,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients. The Company’s commercialized testing solution, the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), is a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function having a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection.

