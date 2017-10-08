Care.com (CRCM) & IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Head-To-Head Review

Care.com (NYSE: CRCM) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Care.com has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Care.com and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Care.com 3.66% 10.98% 4.67% IAC/InterActiveCorp 7.66% 9.16% 4.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of Care.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Care.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Care.com and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Care.com $169.64 million 2.88 $8.45 million $0.10 164.12 IAC/InterActiveCorp $3.10 billion 3.14 $448.71 million $2.66 45.95

IAC/InterActiveCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Care.com. IAC/InterActiveCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Care.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Care.com and IAC/InterActiveCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Care.com 0 1 1 0 2.50 IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 1 17 0 2.94

Care.com presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.69%. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus price target of $117.18, suggesting a potential downside of 4.14%. Given IAC/InterActiveCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IAC/InterActiveCorp is more favorable than Care.com.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Care.com on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc. is an online marketplace for finding and managing family care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 22.8 million members, including 12.9 million families and 9.9 million caregivers, spanning 19 countries. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, qualify, vet, connect with and select caregivers. It also provides caregivers with solutions to create personal profiles, describe their skills and experience, and otherwise differentiate and market themselves in a fragmented marketplace. In addition to consumer matching solutions, the Company offers its members products and services to facilitate their interaction with caregivers. It serves employers by providing access to certain of its products and services to employer-sponsored families. In addition, it serves care-related businesses, such as day care centers, nanny agencies and home care agencies, willing to market their services to its care-seeking families and recruit its caregiver members.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a media and Internet company. The Company’s brands include HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, Dictionary.com and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid. Its segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications and Publishing. Match Group includes the dating and non-dating businesses of Match Group, Inc. HomeAdvisor is a home services digital marketplace that helps connect consumers with home professionals in North America, as well as in France, the Netherlands and Italy under various brands. Its Video consists of Vimeo, Electus, CollegeHumor, Notional, IAC Films and Daily Burn. Applications consists of Consumer, which include its direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications, Apalon, which houses its mobile applications and SlimWare, and Partnerships, which includes its business-to-business partnership operations. Publishing consists of Premium Brands business, and Ask & Other business.

