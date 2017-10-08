Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Shares Bought by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 116.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,749 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up about 0.9% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Cardinal Health worth $53,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Cardinal Health by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 16,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) traded down 2.60% during trading on Friday, hitting $65.88. 3,661,819 shares of the stock were exchanged. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $32.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post $4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.4624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Vetr upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.92 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

