Cardinal Health (CAH) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.12

Media stories about Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cardinal Health earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2253290040842 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Cardinal Health Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Vetr raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.92 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) opened at 65.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average of $73.43. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $84.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $32.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post $4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4624 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cardinal Health (CAH) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.12” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/cardinal-health-cah-given-news-sentiment-score-of-0-12.html.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.