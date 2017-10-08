Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) Holdings Trimmed by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,783 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned 0.31% of Carbonite worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Carbonite by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Carbonite by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carbonite by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Carbonite during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Carbonite during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARB. Barclays PLC began coverage on Carbonite in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Carbonite in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Carbonite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Carbonite from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Carbonite in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $264,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Danielle Sheer sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $104,136.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,421 shares of company stock worth $641,877 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ CARB) opened at 22.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1054.76 and a beta of 0.27. Carbonite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.97 million. Carbonite had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carbonite, Inc. will post $0.76 EPS for the current year.

Carbonite, Inc provides data protection solutions, including cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and e-mail archiving. The Company’s solutions provide enterprise-grade data protection and recovery capabilities to its customers. The Company’s small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) plans include Carbonite Computer Backup; Carbonite Server Backup, such as Carbonite Office Power and Carbonite Office Ultimate; EVault Cloud Backup; DRaaS, and e-mail archiving.

