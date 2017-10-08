Carbo Ceramics, Inc. (CRR) PT Set at $11.00 by Cowen and Company

Carbo Ceramics, Inc. (NYSE:CRR) has been assigned a $11.00 target price by equities research analysts at Cowen and Company in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carbo Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut Carbo Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank set a $12.00 price objective on Carbo Ceramics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price objective on Carbo Ceramics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Carbo Ceramics in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Carbo Ceramics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

Shares of Carbo Ceramics (NYSE CRR) opened at 7.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The company’s market capitalization is $200.62 million. Carbo Ceramics has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Carbo Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Carbo Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 72.46%. The firm had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carbo Ceramics will post ($3.63) EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Carbo Ceramics by 13.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Carbo Ceramics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in Carbo Ceramics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 11,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in Carbo Ceramics during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Carbo Ceramics by 170.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carbo Ceramics Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc is a technology company that provides products and services to the global oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Company’s oilfield technologies and services segment includes the manufacturing and selling of proppant products for use primarily in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells, Fracpro software for the design of fracture treatments, and StrataGen consulting services for the optimizing of well completions.

