Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Capstead Mortgage Corporation by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage Corporation by 185.0% during the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 43,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 28,465 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage Corporation by 4.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 376,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage Corporation by 211.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) opened at 9.66 on Friday. Capstead Mortgage Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a market cap of $928.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.13 million. Capstead Mortgage Corporation had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage Corporation will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Capstead Mortgage Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstead Mortgage Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Capstead Mortgage Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of relatively short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by an agency of the federal government, the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

