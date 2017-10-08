Capital World Investors Holds Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Capital World Investors continued to hold its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.51% of NuVasive worth $58,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

In other news, CEO Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $331,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Michael Leddy acquired 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.88 per share, for a total transaction of $501,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,850 shares of company stock worth $955,598. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ NUVA) opened at 56.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $81.68.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post $2.00 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

Nuvasive, Inc is a medical device company. The Company focuses on developing minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for the spine surgery. Its product portfolio focuses on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used to aid in the spinal fusion process.

