Capital World Investors Has $47.09 Million Stake in Criteo S.A. (CRTO)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Criteo were worth $47,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRTO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Criteo in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Criteo from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) opened at 45.20 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.55 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post $2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Warner sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $52,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benoit Fouilland sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $319,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,980 shares of company stock worth $18,204,027. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a France-based company specializing in digital performance marketing. Its solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company’s data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure.

