Capital World Investors Buys 725,000 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 2.21% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $34,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 10,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Benjamin R. Clouse sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $118,119.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $517,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan W. Kosloff sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $486,474.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,336.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE WDR) opened at 19.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.04. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.25 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.19.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, incorporated on December 24, 1981, is a holding company. The Company is a mutual fund and asset management company. The Company provides investment management, investment advisory, investment product underwriting, and distribution and shareholder services administration to Waddell & Reed Advisors group of mutual funds (the Advisors Funds), Ivy Funds, Ivy Funds Variable Insurance Portfolios (Ivy Funds VIP), InvestEd Portfolios and 529 college savings plan (collectively, the Funds), and the Ivy Global Investors Fund SICAV (the SICAV) and its Ivy Global Investors sub-funds (the IGI Funds), and institutional and separately managed accounts.

