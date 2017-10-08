Capital Research Global Investors Invests $30.82 Million in Viacom Inc. (VIA) Stock

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 809,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,817,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.20% of Viacom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Viacom by 3,470.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Viacom in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Viacom in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Viacom by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Viacom in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viacom Inc. alerts:

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) opened at 35.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.43. Viacom Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. Viacom had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viacom Inc. will post $3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

WARNING: “Capital Research Global Investors Invests $30.82 Million in Viacom Inc. (VIA) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/capital-research-global-investors-invests-30-82-million-in-viacom-inc-via-stock.html.

Separately, UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Viacom in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Viacom Profile

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.