Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 685,706 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.12% of Intuit worth $39,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 16.0% in the second quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 71,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 11,720.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of Intuit by 49.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 16,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 30.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,670,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) opened at 144.18 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.22 and a 1-year high of $146.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.82 million. Intuit had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 82.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post $4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.56%.

In other news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.20, for a total transaction of $257,108.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 183,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $26,618,118.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,084,194 shares of company stock valued at $151,162,540 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. First Analysis raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS AG downgraded Intuit to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. William Blair began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Intuit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.74.

Intuit Inc is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. The Company operates through three segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. The Small Business segment serves and advises small businesses and the accounting professionals, and includes QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, and payment processing solutions.

