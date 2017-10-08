Capital One Financial Corporation Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Lilis Energy Inc (LLEX)

Capital One Financial Corporation restated their overweight rating on shares of Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LLEX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Lilis Energy (NYSEMKT LLEX) opened at 4.87 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $247.48 million. Lilis Energy has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.

About Lilis Energy

Lilis Energy, Inc is an upstream independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, drilling and production of oil and natural gas properties and prospects. The Company drills for, operates and produces oil and natural gas wells through its land holdings located in Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska.

