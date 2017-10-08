Canada Pension Plan Investment Purchases 744,690 Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII) Stock

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) insider Canada Pension Plan Investment purchased 744,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,953,375.20.

Canada Pension Plan Investment also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seven Generations Energy Ltd alerts:

On Wednesday, October 4th, Canada Pension Plan Investment purchased 303,900 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,147,897.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Canada Pension Plan Investment purchased 1,460 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,061.20.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII) opened at 20.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02. Seven Generations Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/canada-pension-plan-investment-purchases-744690-shares-of-seven-generations-energy-ltd-vii-stock.html.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VII. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seven Generations Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.04.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based natural gas developer. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and value optimization of tight and shale hydrocarbon resource plays.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.