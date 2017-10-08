Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.25. 887,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 547,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Calithera Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The stock’s market capitalization is $611.96 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post ($0.81) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 576,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $9,008,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Keith Orford sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $38,817.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor and immune cell targets that control key metabolic pathways in the tumor microenvironment. It is engaged in developing agents that take advantage of the metabolic requirements of tumor cells and cancer-fighting immune cells, such as cytotoxic T-cells.

