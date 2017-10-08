California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.60 Million Holdings in Tech Data Corporation (TECD)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.28% of Tech Data Corporation worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tech Data Corporation by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Engine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tech Data Corporation by 1,083.4% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tech Data Corporation by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tech Data Corporation by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period.

Get Tech Data Corporation alerts:

Tech Data Corporation (TECD) opened at 92.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.78. Tech Data Corporation has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $111.10.

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Tech Data Corporation had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tech Data Corporation will post $8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/california-public-employees-retirement-system-has-10-60-million-holdings-in-tech-data-corporation-tecd.html.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TECD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tech Data Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Northcoast Research raised Tech Data Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Tech Data Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Tech Data Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tech Data Corporation from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In related news, CFO Alain Amsellem sold 1,648 shares of Tech Data Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $175,198.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tech Data Corporation Profile

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.