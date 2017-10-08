California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.39 Million Stake in Crane Company (CR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Crane Company (NYSE:CR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Crane worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 338.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 156,454 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth $4,447,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,117,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $326,871,000 after acquiring an additional 95,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 12.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company (CR) opened at 80.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.12. Crane Company has a one year low of $59.81 and a one year high of $84.34.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $702.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.53 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane Company will post $4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Crane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $518,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,318.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Thayer Bigelow sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $442,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $1,661,630. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Co (Crane) is a manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company operates through four segments, including Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment, including Process Valves and Related Products, Commercial Valves and Other Products.

