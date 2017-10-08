California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor Company (F)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,254,254 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Ford Motor worth $103,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10,560.3% in the first quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 38,910 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 38,545 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,137,535 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,921,000 after buying an additional 2,811,700 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.3% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 423,993 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 325,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Columbia Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the first quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 2,019,187 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,503,000 after buying an additional 45,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor Company alerts:

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) opened at 12.31 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post $1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.54 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

In other news, insider Joseph R. Hinrichs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $453,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 532,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Armstrong sold 22,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $273,080.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,700 shares of company stock worth $2,486,044 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor Company (F)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/california-public-employees-retirement-system-boosts-holdings-in-ford-motor-company-f.html.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.