CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) SVP Sells $234,910.37 in Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 9,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $234,910.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ CAMP) opened at 23.70 on Friday. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CalAmp Corp. had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAMP shares. TheStreet raised shares of CalAmp Corp. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of CalAmp Corp. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 38,921 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp Corp. during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. (CalAmp) is a provider of wireless communications solutions for a range of applications to customers globally. The Company operates through two business segments: Wireless DataCom and Satellite. The Company’s Wireless DataCom segment offers solutions for mobile resource management (MRM) applications, the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications space and other markets that require connectivity anytime and anywhere.

