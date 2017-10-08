CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Downgraded by J P Morgan Chase & Co to “Underweight”

J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CAMP. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on CalAmp Corp. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered CalAmp Corp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CalAmp Corp. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ CAMP) opened at 23.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.44 and a beta of 1.60. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.72 million. CalAmp Corp. had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $215,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 9,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $234,910.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CalAmp Corp. by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CalAmp Corp. by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CalAmp Corp. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in CalAmp Corp. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in CalAmp Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. (CalAmp) is a provider of wireless communications solutions for a range of applications to customers globally. The Company operates through two business segments: Wireless DataCom and Satellite. The Company’s Wireless DataCom segment offers solutions for mobile resource management (MRM) applications, the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications space and other markets that require connectivity anytime and anywhere.

