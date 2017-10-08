Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) Holdings Boosted by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,597 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.15% of Cadence Design Systems worth $13,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6,398.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,541,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133,138 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 73,454.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,701,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673,635 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 48.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,771,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,905 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 416.3% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,757,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $38,468,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America Corporation increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In related news, VP James J. Cowie sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $187,389.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,271.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $563,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,708.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,286 shares of company stock worth $11,395,640. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) traded up 0.72% during trading on Friday, hitting $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,859 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $40.73.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.21 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post $1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides solutions that enable its customers to design electronic products. The Company’s product categories include Functional Verification, Digital integrated circuits (IC) Design and Signoff, Custom IC Design and Verification, System Interconnect and Analysis, and intellectual property (IP).

