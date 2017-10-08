C.R. Bard, Inc. (BCR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 479,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.61% of C.R. Bard worth $1,059,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 52,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 58.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 63,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,796,000 after acquiring an additional 23,477 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 18,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C.R. Bard during the first quarter worth about $273,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.R. Bard Inc. alerts:

C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) traded up 0.32% on Friday, reaching $322.00. 963,000 shares of the company traded hands. C.R. Bard, Inc. has a one year low of $203.63 and a one year high of $324.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.58.

C.R. Bard (NYSE:BCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $979.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.53 million. C.R. Bard had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 48.70%. C.R. Bard’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.R. Bard, Inc. will post $11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCR. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.R. Bard in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.R. Bard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.R. Bard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of C.R. Bard in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. C.R. Bard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/c-r-bard-inc-bcr-shares-sold-by-state-street-corp.html.

In other C.R. Bard news, insider Sharon M. Luboff sold 30,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $9,680,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John P. Groetelaars sold 23,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.73, for a total transaction of $7,549,757.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,022,464.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.R. Bard Profile

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of medical devices segment. It sells a range of products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities on a global basis.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR).

Receive News & Ratings for C.R. Bard Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.R. Bard Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.