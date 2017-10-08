C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 268,806 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,190,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,785,000 after acquiring an additional 290,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 4,078.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,309,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,955,000 after acquiring an additional 23,727,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,846,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,267,000 after acquiring an additional 341,686 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 9,192,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,868,000 after acquiring an additional 944,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,901,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,050,000 after acquiring an additional 195,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) traded down 0.60% on Friday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,496,278 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $18.72.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $604.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.76 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, major shareholder Sehat Sutardja sold 1,842,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $34,123,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,166,380 shares of company stock worth $165,531,785. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution.

