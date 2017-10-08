C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Holds Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. maintained its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. owned 0.11% of MFA Financial worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 26,708 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,801,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 648,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) traded down 1.93% during trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,772 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.71. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. MFA Financial had a net margin of 61.94% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc is engaged in the real estate finance business. The Company’s subsidiaries invest in residential mortgage assets, including Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), Agency MBS, residential whole loans and credit risk transfer (CRT) securities. The Company’s Non-Agency MBS portfolio primarily consists of Legacy Non-Agency MBS and 3 Year Step-up securities.

