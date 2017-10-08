C. David Cone Sells 20,000 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) insider C. David Cone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) opened at 22.92 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home Corp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $908.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $43.60 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,780,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after purchasing an additional 537,590 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Airain ltd now owns 72,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,668 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp during the 1st quarter valued at $5,757,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 761.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 260,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230,440 shares during the last quarter.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Taylor Morrison Home Corp

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder, which designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The Company is also a land developer, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. Its segments include East, which includes Atlanta, Charlotte, North Florida, Raleigh, Southwest Florida and Tampa; Central, which includes Austin, Dallas, and Houston (each of the Dallas and Houston markets include both a Taylor Morrison division and a Darling Homes division); West, which includes Bay Area, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Sacramento and Southern California, and Mortgage Operations, which includes Taylor Morrison Home Funding, LLC (TMHF) and Inspired Title Services, LLC (Inspired Title).

