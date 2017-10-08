Burren Capital Advisors Ltd Buys 750 Shares of VCA Inc (WOOF)

Burren Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of VCA Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. VCA comprises about 13.4% of Burren Capital Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Burren Capital Advisors Ltd’s holdings in VCA were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VCA during the first quarter worth about $163,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VCA during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VCA during the second quarter worth about $217,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VCA during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in VCA during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCA Inc (NASDAQ WOOF) remained flat at $92.98 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 317,782 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average of $92.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.01. VCA Inc has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $93.00.

VCA (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. VCA had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $743.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VCA Inc will post $3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WOOF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VCA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VCA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of VCA in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VCA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

About VCA

VCA Inc is an animal healthcare company operating in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through five segments: animal hospitals (Animal Hospital), veterinary diagnostic laboratories (Laboratory), veterinary medical technology (Medical Technology), Vetstreet and Camp Bow Wow Franchising, Inc (Camp Bow Wow).

