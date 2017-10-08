Burberry Group plc (BRBY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BRBY. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.89) price target on shares of Burberry Group plc in a report on Friday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,840 ($24.41) to GBX 1,900 ($25.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.96) price target on shares of Burberry Group plc in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($23.35) price target on shares of Burberry Group plc in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.22) price target on shares of Burberry Group plc in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,718.30 ($22.79).

Shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY) opened at 1797.00 on Thursday. Burberry Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,360.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,879.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,773.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,723.51. The company’s market cap is GBX 7.82 billion.

In other news, insider Christopher Bailey sold 174,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,797 ($23.84), for a total transaction of £3,127,678.50 ($4,148,664.94).

Burberry Group plc Company Profile

Burberry Group plc is a manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of luxury goods. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company’s segments include retail/wholesale and licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees, prestige department stores globally and multi-brand specialty accounts.

