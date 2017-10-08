Buckingham Research Raises Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL) Price Target to $46.00

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) had its price target boosted by Buckingham Research from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays PLC cut their target price on Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS AG cut their target price on Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE AHL) opened at 41.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.54). Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post $0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 10.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 8.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 1.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 169.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 2.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance on a global basis. It manages its business as two business segments: Aspen Insurance and Aspen Reinsurance (Aspen Re). The reinsurance segment consists of property catastrophe reinsurance (including the business written through Aspen Capital Markets), other property reinsurance (risk excess, pro rata and facultative), casualty reinsurance (U.S.

