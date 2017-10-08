Bristow Group Inc (BRS) PT Set at $7.00 by Cowen and Company

Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) has been given a $7.00 price objective by research analysts at Cowen and Company in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen and Company’s target price indicates a potential downside of 25.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Bristow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Bristow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristow Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) opened at 9.44 on Friday. Bristow Group has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $21.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. The stock’s market capitalization is $333.49 million.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $352.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.93 million. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristow Group will post ($3.42) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Baliff purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 67,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,548.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc is an industrial aviation services provider and helicopter service provider to the offshore energy industry. The Industrial Aviation Services segment’s operations are conducted primarily through four regions: Europe Caspian, Africa, Americas and Asia Pacific. The Europe Caspian region consists of all its operations and affiliates in Europe and Central Asia, including Norway, the United Kingdom and Turkmenistan.

