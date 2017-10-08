Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Graphic Packaging Holding worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding by 0.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding by 0.6% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging Holding from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Graphic Packaging Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) opened at 14.16 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40.

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Graphic Packaging Holding had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Graphic Packaging Holding’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post $0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging Holding’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a range of products to food, beverage and other consumer product companies. The Company’s segments include Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the Company’s North American paperboard mills, which produce primarily coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled board.

