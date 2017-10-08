Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of United Natural Foods worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNFI. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) opened at 40.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.43. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $49.74.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 1.40%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post $2.71 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 6th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director James P. Heffernan sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $126,076.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,790.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean Griffin sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $290,836.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,241 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,951 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc is a distributor and retailer of natural, organic and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale and Other. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic and specialty foods, produce and related products in the United States and Canada.

