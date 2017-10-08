BR-MUNIHLD NY I (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BR-MUNIHLD NY I has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Get BR-MUNIHLD NY I alerts:

BR-MUNIHLD NY I (NYSE MHN) opened at 14.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. BR-MUNIHLD NY I has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/br-munihld-ny-i-mhn-to-go-ex-dividend-on-october-13th.html.

About BR-MUNIHLD NY I

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc (MHN) is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from both federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes (New York Municipal Bonds).

Receive News & Ratings for BR-MUNIHLD NY I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BR-MUNIHLD NY I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.