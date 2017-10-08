BP plc (BP) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BP plc (LON:BP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.90) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BP. Barclays PLC reissued a top pick rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.95) target price on shares of BP plc in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.63) target price on shares of BP plc in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 485 ($6.43) target price on shares of BP plc and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS AG set a GBX 525 ($6.96) target price on shares of BP plc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.63) target price on shares of BP plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 510.14 ($6.77).

BP plc (BP) opened at 488.15 on Wednesday. BP plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 521.20. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 96.10 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 456.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 457.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

In other BP plc news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 469 ($6.22) per share, with a total value of £318.92 ($423.03). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 208 shares of company stock valued at $94,192.

BP plc Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

