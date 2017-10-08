Bp Plc Acquires 19,800 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Bp Plc lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,722.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 895 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $1,117,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,774.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $969,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,753,730.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,174 shares of company stock worth $14,981,909. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS AG reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.59.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE UNH) opened at 198.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $133.03 and a one year high of $200.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.36 and its 200-day moving average is $183.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $50.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post $9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

