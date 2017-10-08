Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,172.00

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,172 ($15.55) and last traded at GBX 1,169 ($15.51), with a volume of 600,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,147 ($15.21).

BVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on Bovis Homes Group plc from GBX 1,041 ($13.81) to GBX 1,122 ($14.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,135 ($15.06) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 910 ($12.07) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.47) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,023 ($13.57).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,067.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 964.60. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.57 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.32%.

About Bovis Homes Group plc

Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in designing, building and sale of houses for both private customers and Registered Social Landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, including one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments, five bedroom apartments and six bedroom detached family homes.

